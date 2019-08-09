The well known local artist, David Fairrington, is teaching classes in oil painting this month at the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room.
There are two classes remaining, Aug. 12 and 19.
Please call Carol Spoelstra at 951- 663-5849 as soon as possible if you would like to enroll in these classes.
Carol’s email address is robincarol@hotmail.com.
David did a demonstration at the July 26 general meeting and completed a beautiful oil painting in less than an hour.
In September Bud Raji will be teaching watercolor painting in the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room.
The classes will be for all levels and will be on Sept. 9 - 16, and 23 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The cost for the series of classes is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Bud's classes are always very popular and fill up quickly.
The next general meeting will be on Friday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Multi-Purpose Room. After a brief business meeting there will be a special presentation by our guest speaker, Hitomi Nonaka, of a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony and Kimono Dressing.
Ms. Nonaka collaborates with Nisei Week in Little Tokyo (downtown Los Angeles) every year.
She has a large collection of kimonos and teaches the Japanese language and culture in Little Tokyo as well. At the July meeting a "Certificate of Appreciation" was presented to Jerry and Helen Searcy for their hard work and organizational skills on recent Art League projects; including the refurbishing of the big banners that hung on Country Club Drive this spring.
The 25 two-sided special posters that are being painted for the Garden Club luncheon, and the Art League's award winning golf cart in the Fourth of July celebration.
They have worked on the golf cart entry for the Art League for several years.
Jerry brought several of the completed Garden Club posters to the meeting to share.
The committee that has been painting the posters are: Robin Warner, Betty Jo Ford, John Wells, Patti Euvino, Alice O'Neil, Sandy Swenson, and Jerry and Helen Searcy.
The winners of the Mini Art Show at the July meeting were: Best of Show: Robin Warner; 1st Place: Bea DiMatteo; 2nd Place: Mary Chepovsky; 3rd Place: Mike Barrett.
The annual Art League Art Show will be on Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
There are many talented artists who live here in Sun Lakes, and everyone should mark their calendars for this very special free event.
For those of you who plan to enter your art work, the entry forms with all the rules and information you need, will be available soon.
You must be a current member of the Art League to enter.
If you're not, please call the Membership Chairman, Helen Searcy at 951-845-8198 to join.
Anyone who'd like to help with the Art Show, please call Art how Chairman, Sharon Salcido at 951-845-8932.
