The Sandwedge was filled with enthusiastic new residents for the ‘Welcome Home’ event held on Tuesday evening, Aug. 13.
Sandy Richman and Cheryl Chapman, co-chairs for ‘Welcome Home’, greeted the new-comers and directed them to tables where they were welcomed by their district delegate.
Many of the Sun Lakes management team was on hand to provide information to the new residents. Food and Beverage Director, Cherie Wood spoke about the new dinner menu that was recently rolled out and about the two restaurants that allows for both formal and informal dining options.
Assistant General Manager, Jason Ewals was also on hand and talked about the Main Clubhouse refresh that had just begun. Ewals will update the schedule on the clubhouse refresh every two weeks and stated that the information will be on Facebook, the Sun Lakes webpage and in the clubhouses. He also spoke about an upcoming Town Hall meeting and encouraged everyone to attend. Ewals also informed the residents about the new and greatly improved Channel 97 that provides residents with information on events, clubs, and travel opportunities.
Before leaving for the evening, Ewals introduced Elise Campbell, the new Sun Lakes Recreation Director. Elise expressed to everyone that she is very happy to be in her new position and provided information on upcoming events sponsored by the Recreation Department.
John Jones, a Sun Lakes resident and member of the Golf Advisory Committee stepped in for Al Vallecorsa, Director of Golf, and talked about our outstanding golf courses, driving ranges, and putting and chipping greens. He also spoke about the many golf clubs that are available to new members.
Dick Spaulding, from EPAP (Emergency Preparedness Action Plan) spoke about the importance of the ‘File of Life Packet,’ that each resident should have received when they moved in. This packet should be kept on the side of your refrigerator with information on medications each resident takes. Paramedics will look for this packet should it be necessary that they respond to a medical emergency at your home.
Lastly, Sun Lakes Board Member, Linda Spaulding welcomed everyone and stated that “this will be the greatest place you will ever live.” She encouraged everyone to read and pay attention to the CC&Rs. She also asked the new residents to become involved in their new community and to contact her with any questions or issues they might have.
Many of the newcomers said they learned about Sun Lakes online and many also spoke about the affordability of the community.
New residents at the event included Rita Poole, Kymm Terlau, Skip Uhlir, Sharon Lite, Brenda Fletcher, Connie Andres, Christopher Prostitis, Marsha Taylor, Alan Alpert, Ron and Monica Weyant, Kevin Holmes, Darlene Rigney, Drew and Luba Lowery, Gail Rayner, Richard and Holly Foster, Sheron Watkins, Joan and Bob Blair, Carol Palmer, Vicki and Larry Skinner, David Blake, Laurie Williams, Vicky Chambless, Dennis and Leslie Sattler, Steven and Patricia Echelberger, John and Julie Curry, Krissy Sutton, Anita Taylor, Fran Perdue, Anne Dwyer, Bill and Kathleen Bradley, Julie Austin, Joyce Bolinger, and Marsha Engleman.
