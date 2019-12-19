The Welcome Home Event for December was held in the lobby side of the Main Clubhouse Ballroom on Dec. 3.
The change of venue was precipitated by the refresh that is presently going on in the Sandwedge Restaurant and to accommodate the large number of new residents moving to Sun Lakes.
New residents have moved from as far away as northern Virginia and as close as Beaumont to the Sun Lakes community.
Sandy Richman and Cheryl Chapman, co-chairs for the Welcome Home Event welcomed the larger than normal group to the evening.
Cheryl Chapman will be leaving her position at the end of this year and Richman thanked her for her untiring support to the Welcome Home Program over the last four years.
LaNelle Neet will be stepping into the position at the beginning of 2020 and Richman introduced her to the assembled group.
Before dinner, Golf Pro, Al Vallecorsa spoke about the wonderful Sun Lakes golf courses and the rules governing them.
After dinner, Marsha Midgett presented an overview of activities and events sponsored by the Recreation Department and also spoke about the two restaurants and the lounge managed by the Food and Beverage Department.
Jack Sidwell, District Delegate for District 19 emphasized the importance the District Delegates play as a liaison between the residents and the Master Board of Directors as well as being a main source of factual information.
Frank DeNucci of District 7 spoke about the Emergency Preparedness Action Plan (EPAP) and the vital role Zone Captains play in case of a community emergency or disaster.
He also spoke about the File of Life packet that should be kept on the side of each resident’s refrigerator.
Emergency personnel will look for this packet that contains critically important medical information when they arrive to provide emergency services.
New residents should contact their District Delegate, Zone Captain, or an EPAP coordinator if they need a File of Life packet.
Master Board President, Sandy Moyer, welcomed the new residents and spoke about the upcoming Master Board elections which will be held in April 2020.
Moyer also spoke about the CC&Rs and emphasized that the newcomers look them over and follow the rules as stipulated in this important document.
She also encouraged the residents to get involved in the many activities available to them such as the upcoming Christmas Firetruck Parade and Holiday Cocktail Party.
Kathie Thurston, who has been working with Bob Murri, spoke about our new in-house television channel, Channel 97, which will be launching soon.
A Communications Advisory Committee is being formed to further enhance the programming seen on Channel 97 such as the Master Board Meetings, edited video performances, and taped shows with on-air personalities who are your friends and neighbors.
The new programming is innovative and Sun Lakes will be the first 55+ community to have its own television channel with a format that is interesting as well as informative. Watch for new programming by the first of the year.
Last but not least, George Moyer, welcomed the new residents and told them “they had won the lottery by moving to Sun Lakes.”
New residents at the event included Eileen McGarry and Allan Weiser, Indy Montoya, Kenneth Davis, Donna and Thomas Dunmire, Sandy Hinshaw, Andrew Russo, Julee Bissonette, Alicia Herrera, Roy Herrera, Terry Stodolka, Tina and Greg Krekeler, Elmo Pinard, Becky and Bob Boyle, Kathi and John Heide, Michael Tracy, Natalie and Jim Moran, Maria and TC Golden, Janice and Michael Gammel, Ann Lewis and Stuart McKenzie, Nancy and Wagner Delima, Sheila Kearns, Corinne Jones, Cathlene Fishman, Judy and Hal Pitt, Darrell Rudoll, Nyla Hallum, Roy and Zeeda Nierman, Phyllis and Rick Craig, and Jacqueline and David Dozal.
