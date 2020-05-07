New pets and the pandemic

If there has been a silver lining during the recent stay at home orders, it may be for pet shelters and rescue organizations.
Adoptions of dogs and cats have surged during the last two months.
The results have benefited pets that needed a home and people who are sheltering in place — many of them alone.
In reaching out to Sun Lakers, I found several who recently acquired a new four-legged roommate and were willing to share their story.
Claudia and Barry Schwartz adopted their dog Carley on March 15 from Adoptapet.
She is an 18-month-old Yorkshire Terrier who arrived already trained for going outside and sleeping in a crate.
The Schwartz’s have lived in Sun Lakes for eight years and also have two cockatiels and one of two blue parrotlets, which were featured in Lifestyles Magazine. (The other passed away in April.)
“We were bored staying home during quarantine and needed a diversion from the monotony,” said Claudia. “Carley has been a joy and keeps us busy so the time flies by.”
Residents Jean Bowman and her son, Eddie Graves have lived in Sun Lakes for 12 years. Their chocolate lab, Charley is 10 years old and showing signs of his age. In early April, Eddie made a visit to the San Jacinto animal shelter and picked up a three year old Great Dane, Labrador mix.
Josie, as they named her, has been a wonderful motivator for both Charley and Eddie according to Jean, “She has also been a great power walking companion for me,” says Bowman. “She has made our stay at home so enjoyable with her toys all over and the way she steals Eddie’s chair every time he gets up.”
They are happy that they were able to rescue her and said that it is apparent the two dogs really love each other.
When her husband passed away three years ago, Susan Johnson adopted a cat. “I wanted a dog but felt I was not quite ready at that time.”
For a couple of months last year she had been looking at local shelters, but came away empty-handed. Then on Jan. 31, she applied to Pardon Me — a small dog and cat rescue — and on Feb. 1 she picked up her new companion Maddie from PetCo in Anaheim Hills.
“Maddie has made a big difference”, Susan stated. She gets me out of the house and doesn't let me feel worry or anxiety. She comes for her pets and just wants to be loved.”
Maddie is 7-years-old and according to the rescue group spent most of her life in a crate. Apparently the previous owner was a hoarder. “She is very loving but timid still around new people”, Susan went on to explain. “She gets along wonderfully with my cat Libby. I just feel so blessed to have found her.”
On April 6, Marsha Midgett saw a post on Facebook from Sandy Burgon of Sun Lakes EPAP Animal Rescue Group. “There was a dog that needed to be re-homed,” she said. “I was the first to respond to her post.”
Marsha had been thinking of getting a dog after the passing of her husband. She wanted a small female, and after seeing a picture of this one, she knew it was perfect.
She contacted Sandy and went through the group protocols for placement. She named her new companion Missy (short for Mischief) and says that it has made a difference in so many ways.
“Missy has been a Godsend in getting me up and moving”, she asserted. “It is very comforting to have her jump on my lap to get her snuggles. It is easy to find depression creeping in when you spend most of your time alone these days. Missy has certainly helped to keep that from happening.”
It is clear that whether they are new companions, or already old friends - pets have made a difference to so many Sun Lakers during this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.