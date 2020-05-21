Bob Walter, Frank DiNucci, and Marsha Midgett are the newly appointed board members.

It’s been an unprecedented and protracted HOA election this year, with five talented and experienced residents vying for three open positions on the Sun Lakes Master Board.

With state rules, regulations, and suggestions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the newly constituted Board faces unknown challenges, as our community gets ready to gradually reopen for social and recreational events.

It’s a tough job, but these individuals have volunteered to take on the daunting task.

As they join incumbents Sandy Moyer and Dan Comerford, let us welcome them and give them our support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Art league news

Art league news

The annual Art League Art Show is still scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.

Makua Hula

Makua Hula

Summer is just around the corner, and as of May 20, we are still quarantined and sheltered in place. We do so miss getting together as a group, having fun, celebrating birthdays, etc. However, there is a little light at the end of the tunnel and things are beginning to open up. And, when the…

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.