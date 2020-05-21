Bob Walter, Frank DiNucci, and Marsha Midgett are the newly appointed board members.
It’s been an unprecedented and protracted HOA election this year, with five talented and experienced residents vying for three open positions on the Sun Lakes Master Board.
With state rules, regulations, and suggestions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the newly constituted Board faces unknown challenges, as our community gets ready to gradually reopen for social and recreational events.
It’s a tough job, but these individuals have volunteered to take on the daunting task.
As they join incumbents Sandy Moyer and Dan Comerford, let us welcome them and give them our support.
