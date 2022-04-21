There were quite a few “Nerds” who turned out for the April ICC Event on April 14 with very cute and original costumes worn to celebrate “Nerds” around the world.
President Evelyn Hawkins welcomed everyone before Vice President Martie Steggell led the group in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
One of the club’s favorite bands, American Made, were on hand to play the dance music for the evening. In addition to the usual rock and roll, line dances and waltzes, the band also played a stroll and the Bunny Hop. A number of members strolled and hopped their way through the ballroom and it was just good, plain fun.
Before dinner, April birthdays were celebrated by Joe LaRue, John Wells, Bill Hobbs, Evelyn Hawkins, Rocky Casella, Remy Seda and Harry Jones. Two couples were celebrating their wedding anniversaries and included Marilyn and Ray LeBlanc, 65 years and Joe and Linda LaRue, 7 years. Food and Beverage Manager, Thomas, Chef Chris and members of the restaurant staff were on hand to serve the buffet dinner.
During a band break later in the evening, Patrick Moran and Rose Intravia’s tickets were draw as the April door prize winners for gift cards to the restaurant. Dolly Dutton and David Frank also won boxes of Easter candy donated by member Betty Beidelman.
The theme for the May event is Cinco de Mayo and will be held on May 12. . A brand new band to ICC, Delaney and James featuring Grammy Award winner, Jaymes Felix along with his wife and vocalist, Delaney, will play rhythm and soul classics, smooth jazz, blues and more for our May dinner and dance.
Dinner will feature a Mexican themed buffet along with a vegetarian selection. Sign-ups for the May event will be held on May 5 at the South Clubhouse beginning at 3:30 pm (NOTE: this is a new time). Please select your meal at the time of sign-up. The price for members is $28 and $30 for guests.
If you miss the May 5 sign-up date and want to attend the dinner and dance, contact Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832 no later than the following Sunday afternoon. If you are unable to attend after making a reservation, you can request a take-out meal box. Contact Ann Hoefert no later than 2 pm on the day of the event at (909) 553-3292 and she will make arrangements for you to pick up your meal in the Bus Room at 6:15 on the evening of the event.
New members are always welcome and membership is $25.00 per person per calendar year. If you are a Sun Lakes resident there is a “try before you buy” opportunity and you may attend as a guest one time for $30 before joining the club.
For more information, contact Evelyn Hawkins at (951) 845-7199, Martie Steggell at (951) 769-3217 or Donna Leone at (951) 797-0832.
