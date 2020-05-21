Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain. That quote couldn’t be truer these days. Having said that, here we are in the Merry Month of May.
I have always loved May. It sounds so promising. The weather is usually nicer and May flowers are everywhere, making the world look more beautiful.
Many of us are happy to be able to play tennis, pop tennis, pickleball and golf again.
Also, having the pools open makes life seem a little bit more normal.
When we are able to talk to real people in person it is so comforting.
I must share my story of my venture down to the desert — to Costco.
I would never have thought a trip to Costco could be all that interesting and memorable.
I had previously ordered from Costco online, also Walmart, and only went out to a grocery store a couple times since the pandemic began.
Going to Costco was actually fun. Before that, I absolutely dreaded going into any stores.
For some reason, Costco didn’t feel as scary.
Maybe because it is so huge?
I arrived early and sat in my car until about 10 minutes before the store opened.
I saw people arriving, getting out of their cars, and heading for the store.
From where I parked, I could not see the gigantic long line of people waiting to get in. However, it wasn’t too hot out yet and a lot of the line was in the shade, so I didn’t mind waiting.
There were things I really needed to purchase.
The carts were sanitized and ready. People in line were behaving, not mingling with each other.
You must paint this picture in your head; the line began at the entrance, ran all along the entire length of the building, then did a hairpin turn and went back the other way for the same distance, then hair pinned again and ran almost back to where the start of the line was — by the door.
Three rows of shoppers with their carts.
Finally, the line started moving.
We inched along, getting closer to the coveted entrance. Then it stopped. I did wonder if maybe they were just letting a certain number of people in at a time. Yes, that was it.
So again, we waited.
Thoughts of being stuck in traffic on the freeway, crawling along at a snail’s pace passed through my mind.
I now had gained access to the next line, going the opposite direction. It felt like lanes on the freeway. Ooh, that lane looks better over there.
We’re moving again. This next progression brought me within five carts from my journey’s end. Such excitement. It was like getting on a ride at Disneyland.
It took just thirteen minutes from the time the store opened to get inside, so not that bad. I’m off and running. I headed for the toilet paper first, since that’s really the main reason I came. Well, that and wine, and Irish Cream.
Since I was there, I gave the store a good once over, down every aisle.
For some reason, I felt like a kid in a candy store.
I bought things I don’t normally buy, just because I could and because I wanted all those comfort foods. Have you ever seen how big a 28 oz. bag of Ruffles is? — It is almost two pounds!
Something I discovered about wearing the mask in the store was that I could talk to myself throughout the entire store and no one knew.
It seemed so funny. I was in the store shopping for an hour and a half. I bought a large bunch of beautiful tulips for my house.
At $10 a bunch, it was an inexpensive way to add so much cheer to both my home and to me.
I was very tempted to buy a lavender bush they were selling, but with my cart already overflowing, there was nowhere to put it.
It was a happy trip and I’m not entirely sure why I got so much enjoyment from it. Perhaps because I hadn’t really been “out” in the real world for so long.
Also, the drive down to Palm Desert was quite pleasant with little traffic.
Unique to my visits to Costco, I tend to check what books they have for sale.
I have found many interesting surprises, books I don’t see or hear about in other places.
The last time I was there, which was pre-quarantine, I found a darling book entitled “Everything You Need to Ace World History In One Big Fat Notebook.”
I bought it for two reasons: The first is because the format in which it was written is adorable.
It has a larger, kid-like font, with simplistic pictures, drawings, timelines, and diagrams.
The layout of the book is so clever and is an actual workbook for kids, which is my speed. The second reason I bought it is because world history was probably my worst subject in school and I thought this might be my second chance to actually learn something.
Even though I was fairly certain I’d never actually pick up the book once I got it home, I wanted it anyway.
To me, it was like a work of art.
After I got it home, I looked at the back cover and discovered there are four other books just like this one, covering American history, science, math, and english.
How perceptive! If you get a chance, look up the book on Amazon so you can see what I’m talking about.
You might be tempted to buy one.
The reason I brought this up is because now that we are looking for things to do and different books to read, I actually did pluck this book from my bookcase and start reading it.
What a kick.
It is fun to read, I’m finally learning my world history, and there is also a little quiz at the end of each chapter.
School is here again!
Being able to watch a live golf match on television this past Sunday felt so good.
It used to be something that was on all the time in my household, pre-widowhood.
This time, it was a charity event with a Skins Match format to raise money for the Covid-19 cause.
No fans, no caddies, but great entertainment from four eminent pros.
They all wore mikes, so you could hear their humorous jabs at their partners and all the other funny commentary that went on. And what an oddity to see them carrying their own bags.
Bonus money was donated for every birdie, eagle, and longest drive.
Over five million dollars was raised from this event.
While it seems to be taking more effort lately to find ways to fill our days, I have also noted that these couple months have provided us time to reset and to re-evaluate.
A time to take a deep breath.
Our lives have not been constantly busy and there are fewer distractions.
Maybe there are things we can learn from this and changes we’d like to make.
Perhaps some of us have discovered new activities or endeavors we’d like to add to our daily lives when all is back to a more normal existence.
Maybe one day, we will look back and see how this quarantine time has changed us.
