The first Music Under the Stars was held on Saturday, June 26 and was markedly different from the Music Under the Stars events that Sun Lakes residents have come to expect.
The band, American Made, was located on the veranda next to the Library, which made it impossible for those who came in their golf carts to see the band and difficult to hear the music from the driving range.
The veranda was packed and some who attended set up lawn chairs just north of the veranda to enjoy the music.
American Made played a great selection of music which kept the dance floor occupied with dancers throughout the evening while wait staff were kept busy serving appetizers and drinks.
The next Music Under the Stars is scheduled for Saturday evening, July 31 and music will be provided by the Showdown Band from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m.
Hopefully, the band will be located on the quarter round of the veranda for the July event, so that those on the veranda as well as those on the driving range can enjoy the music.
