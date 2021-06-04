Music returns to the Veranda

Cold temperatures, windy conditions and overcast skies did not deter residents from turning out to enjoy the music, dancing and socializing when two of our own musical groups played on the veranda on the evenings of May 21 and 22.
Tin Man’s Heart, comprised of Michael and Lee Stone, played for the music hungry crowd on Friday evening followed by Elixir, Dix and Ellen Henneke, on Saturday evening.
Everyone in attendance was extremely happy and grateful that we are beginning to once again be able to enjoy the Sun Lakes lifestyle that we have sorely missed during the past 14 months.
Many attendees wore heavy jackets to stave off the cold and the wind while others wrapped up in blankets on Friday evening.
The weather was somewhat better on Saturday evening for Elixer’s debut performance on the veranda, but after the sun went down the wind picked up sending many home before the end of the evening.
Of course, dancing is always a great way to warm up and the dance floor was busy both evenings.
In addition to the great music, food and beverage service was also available on the veranda and servers were extremely busy serving up drinks and appetizers for the appreciative crowd.
