Last week, a wild land fire named the Wolf Fire started in the mountains four miles south of Sun Lakes, caused by illegal target shooting.

Many residents received a Reverse 911 text and/or phone message in the middle of the night from the county of Riverside, stating:

“Riverside County: Wolf Fire Evacuation Warnings for S Highland Springs South of I 10, West of Highland Home Rd. in Banning. Residents should GO NOW 9519406985.”

Residents were confused by this message; they interpreted it to mean evacuate now.

This was due to the words ‘GO NOW,’ in the alert.

Residents learned later that those words were added by mistake when the message was sent.

The number in the message, 9519406985, was actually a phone number that residents could call for more information about the alert.

The call bank is manned 24/7 during an event, and is answered directly by a person, not a voice message, at the agency managing the event (fire, police, etc.).

When the Fire Department sends out an evacuation warning, it means to be prepared to evacuate if the order is given. It would be followed by an evacuation order if we were instructed to get out immediately.

Unfortunately, in this case, not all residents received any Reverse 911 messages. To register your phones to receive such a message, go to countyofriverside.us, click on Alert RivCo, and fill out the form where it says, “Register Now.”

The exact link is https://countyofriverside.us/Residents/Emergencies/AlertRivCo.aspx

To help EPAP plan for future emergencies, contact EP please contact your EPAP Coordinator or Zone Captain and let them know of any special concerns you may have about oxygen, smoke or mobility.

In case a true mandatory evacuation of Sun Lakes is ever ordered, a text and/or voice message to that effect would go out from the county, and you can be sure that the police and/or fire department would be in here with bullhorns and door knockers to alert us.

