Modern Autos

Why do smart car buyers need ACN (Automatic Crash Notification) on their next vehicle? Suppose that you are involved in a car crash bad enough to cause serious injuries and your vehicle’s airbags deploy. Or perhaps you feel like you are having a stroke or a heart attack while driving. Or you or your spouse have a flat or other mechanical problems on a lonely stretch of highway.
These vital road emergency systems go by several names depending on the manufacturer — OnStar, BlueLink, CarNet and several others. Whatever the nomenclature, each of these safety systems perform at least three functions (ideally without a cell phone being required.)
First, emergency services will be contacted if there is no response from the driver and the airbags have been deployed.
Also, help will be summoned if any passenger is severely injured but can respond when contacted by the system operator.
Second, each system provides a medical emergency button that alerts paramedics to provide immediate assistance when needed, such as the onset of a heart attack, stroke or other serious health issue.
Finally, an on duty operator can elicit emergency road service and other help from factory representatives.A separate ACN control panel is provided by each system that operates independently of any other onboard electronic feature.
ACN systems that are available and their costs:
American
• General Motors: All GM models have OnStar standard. It has been the industry standard since its introduction on Cadillac in the mid-1990s. All three ACN functions are provided by the basic OnStar system. No cell phone is required. Yearly costs, after a free trial period that varies by model, range from $200 (basic) to $350. The highest cost option includes all the basic safety functions, and in addition, it provides both turn-by-turn directions to any domestic location from the vehicle’s present position, as well as a separate phone capability.
• Ford: All Ford Motor Co. models offer some version of the Sync system that provides the basic ACN airbag deploy function. The other two emergency functions are not specified individually by Sync. They must be initiated manually using the confusing array of choices shown by the system.
All Sync versions require a later model, high-end smart phone to operate that must be present in the vehicle and “paired” with the system. This smart phone service will cost at least $200/year plus the initial cost of the phone. Sync itself was once free but now costs $60 per year. There is no separate ACN control panel.
• Fiat-Chrysler: On some higher priced FCA models, a very basic system that provides an emergency 9-1-1-call button is installed. There is no actual ACN capability. Unfortunately, this function that does not require any cell phone, is part of a navigation option package ($795 on Jeeps.) The 9-1-1 capability is free after purchase. This option also provides an “assist” button that can be used for directions, road service, etc. A $15/month fee at present (recommend you verify the amount) is charged for this addition after a free six-month trial period.
European
• BMW: All BMW models offer “BMW Assist” standard. This system provides all the basic ACN functions and the cost is automatically included for 4 years in the basic vehicle price. Four personal phone calls per year can be made using the system rather than a cellphone. There is no cellphone required for BMW Assist.
• Mercedes-Benz: All M-B models have the “Telematics” system standard. Capabilities and costs mimic GM’s OnStar.
• Volkswagen: most, but not all, VW (and Audi) models have Car-Net standard. It provides all three basic ACN functions without any cell phone involvement for about $200 per year after a six-months free trial period.
• Jaguar and Land Rover: introduced a complete OnStar type system for the 2018 and later models. The only problem is that it is part of an option package that retails for over $4000. Recommend that you verify the annual cost as it may vary by model.
Asian
• Hyundai: The BlueLink system is available on most models (including the now separate Genesis line). No cell phone is needed. Capabilities mimic OnStar. For 2019, the basic safety service is free for three years. (Note: Kia, also made by Hyundai, does not offer BlueLink. Recommend you verify for 2020).
• Toyota: The SafetyConnect feature is standard on all Lexus models and available on the most expensive Toyotas but not always on the most popular models. Capabilities mimic OnStar. Currently, the first three years of service are free.
• Subaru: StarLink is standard on most Subaru models. It costs about one-half of the other OnStar type systems and provides the same capabilities.
It should be noted that very often auto experts overlook the availability of an ACN capability when they compare the safety features of the various makes. As a prime example, the otherwise excellent Consumer Reports never considers this feature in its testing and reporting. This is very surprising since the National Transportation Safety Board has recognized the value of ACN for over twenty years. Various medical organizations have also supported the need for universal ACN: many motorists would be saved each year if only emergency services could be alerted immediately.
The bottom line is that Automatic Collision Notification (CAN) must be considered an absolutely essential safety feature for any modern vehicle.
Note: Cautionary Warning: There is one other factor to be considered when buying or leasing a 2019 or 2020 model if you intend to make calls when in motion. The standard cellphone that worked very well making calls using the vehicle’s “bluetooth” capability in a previous make and model may not work at all in the same make and model currently available. Many makes now require a smart phone, and even then it must be one of the higher cost models and of very recent vintage before the simple “hands-free” capability now required by California law can be implemented.
