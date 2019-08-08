The South Clubhouse was transformed into a lively speakeasy last weekend, packed with mobsters, molls, and flappers from the Paisano Club. Guests’ attire included sparkly, swingy dresses, headbands with feathers, black shirts and white ties, and even spats!

Dinner was provided by Thomas Catering, and consisted of

Antipasto salad, delicious chicken roulade stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese, white wine sauce with mushrooms, and buttered fettuccini with Parmesan cheese. Dessert was a raspberry sherbet with biscotti.

After dinner, guests enjoyed a rousing session of karaoke and dancing.

Don’t miss the club’s September meeting, which will feature a Sock Hop, with poodle skirts and bobby sox. Hooray for rock and roll!

The Paisano Club meets for a themed dinner on the first Friday of each month in the SCH. Dues are $20 per year, and each dinner is $16 per person.

For more information, contact Jeri Wall at 909-731-3311.

