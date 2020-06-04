In the spring of 1942, everything was going great for the Empire of Japan.
Following their surprise and successful attack on Pearl Harbor, their navy and army had one success after another.
The U.S. bases in the Philippines and the British and Dutch possessions in Asia had all fallen.
Both Australia and New Zealand might well be next.
The Allies had lost more than 500,000 fighting troops either killed or captured.
Most all of the U.S. and European surface fleets had been destroyed.
The only remaining forces in opposition were the US aircraft carriers.
One of these was the Hornet from which Col. Jimmy Doolittle led his famous bombing attack against Tokyo in April.
The attack did little damage but it further led Admiral Yamamoto, the commander of the Japanese fleet, to his conclusion that the American carriers must be eliminated to ensure the final victory for Japan.
He set out on a plan to draw them out where they could be eliminated once and for all.
An attack on the lone remaining U.S. outpost west of Hawaii, Midway Island, was formulated and scheduled for June.
The Intelligence Coup
At Pearl Harbor, American Naval Intelligence was busy attempting to determine where Japan would strike next.
An invasion of the Hawaiian Islands was certainly not to be discounted.
Even raids on the aircraft plants in Southern California or the Boeing bomber factories near Seattle might be part of the Japanese plan.
Concern along the West Coast was rising among the population.
For one example, on Catalina Island, an outpost that lies 26 miles west of Los Angeles, the airport runway was deliberately torn up to prevent any use by Japanese aircraft.
Two individual US Naval officers in Pacific fleet headquarters at Pearl Harbor are the unsung experts that together uncovered the Japanese plan. The first was Cmdr. Joseph Rochefort, whose Communications Intelligence (COMINT) unit had been working feverishly every day since December 7th.
By May 1942, Rochefort and his staff had successfully broken the enemy naval operational code.
Rochefort worked closely with his counterpart, the Chief of the Intelligence Office, Pacific Fleet, Lt/Cmdr. Edwin Layton. By the middle of May, both men agreed that Yamamoto was planning an attack for early June but they still had no confirmation of where the Japanese intended to strike, although they both surmised the main purpose was to draw the U.S. carriers out from Hawaiian waters.
They were successfully reading every message but the Japanese were being very cautious.
They never referred to the intended target by a name or location, it was simply designated “AF” in every message.
Layton and Rochefort had to make an educated guess.
Both assumed that the target had to be west of Hawaii.
This would allow enemy submarines, picket ships and aerial patrols to find and track the U.S. forces as they came to the rescue.
Yamamoto’s carrier based air forces, ones that severely outnumbered the Americans, could then successfully eliminate the last obstacle for Japan.
The only U.S. possession that appeared likely was Midway, but how to confirm it.
Layton and Rochefort then implemented a very simple plan that worked perfectly.
Using the highest security U.S. code, one that they were reasonably sure had not been compromised, a message was sent to Midway on May 19.
The message instructed the Midway staff to send a message back to Pearl Harbor using a very low security code, one that the Japanese were surely successfully intercepting.
The message was to state that the water purification unit on Midway had failed and to request that a water tanker bring fresh supplies.
Now there was nothing to do but wait.
On May 22, the ruse paid off.
An intercepted message back to Yamamoto’s flagship stated that “AF” was having water purification problems.
Now the U.S. Navy knew where and when the attack was to occur.
This meant that this time the element of surprise would be in the American’s favor.
Without Rochefort, Layton and their staffs, the U.S. might well have been caught off-guard once again.
Torpedo Eight
There have often been incredible acts of bravery throughout American military history.
William Travis and his men at the Alamo, knowing that there would be no surrender, and the Confederates under George Pickett charging uphill into the Union guns, are just two examples.
The airmen of the Navy, Torpedo Squadron Eight from the USS Hornet, joined this group of heroes on June 4, 1942.
Losing 45 of 48 members killed in action, their attack on the four largeJapanese carriers of Yamamoto’s attack fleet was, in itself, a complete disaster.
All but one aircraft failed to return and no hits on any enemy warships were recorded.
But their actions led to an improbable American victory, one that turned the tide of the Pacific war.
The American attack plan was for the slow-flying torpedo planes to have no fighter escort.
Each carrier had four squadrons consisting of a fighter unit, a torpedo bomber unit and two of dive- bombers.
The American attack plan was all out.
Every available warplane was going to be deployed.
The torpedo planes were to go in at very low altitude without any fighter cover while the dive-bombers would attack from altitude with fighter cover.
After the failure of the Torpedo Eight attacks, one of 13 planes from the carrier followed by five from Midway, another torpedo attack from the carrier Yorktown also took heavy losses with little success.
However, these attacks pulled the Zeroes down from high altitude where they still were when the U.S. dive-bombers finally arrived on the scene.
Meanwhile, the Japanese task force commander, Admiral Nagumo, the leader of the earlier attack on Pearl Harbor, couldn’t make up his mind.
The question was whether to have his attack planes armed with bombs to attack the island or torpedoes to attack the carriers.
His crews were busy switching bomb loads on the carrier decks when the dive-bombers, the new Douglas Dauntless, began their dives.
With no fighter opposition, their attacks were as if the pilots were on a training mission.
Three of Nagumo’s large carriers where soon ablaze and all three then sank, taking the best of the Japanese navy with them.
Returning aircraft had no place to land and were forced to ditch in the ocean where only a few pilots and crew were rescued by destroyers.
The fourth carrier, the Hire miraculously survived and managed to launch a successful attack against the Yorktown that later sank after a terrific but futile effort to save her.
But the Hiryu herself was sunk by a second American dive-bomber attack later that day.
When the sun rose the next day, June 5, the tide of battle had changed from one of Japanese superiority to one of American advantage.
The three survivors of Torpedo Eight lived to be old men as did the intelligence officers whose code breaking later allowed a long distance flight of Air Force P-38s to intercept the bomber carrying Yamamoto in 1943, killing him.
Had the Japanese won as they reasonably expected, Yamamoto could have led an “island-hopping” campaign of his own instead of that later conducted by the U.S.
Catalina Island could actually have become a target.
