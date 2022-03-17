The traditional English Tea is FINALLY being presented on Saturday, April 9th in the South Clubhouse. This event is SOLD OUT but if you are a ticket holder, THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE!! You will be well rewarded.
The Mid-Winter Tea is becoming a Spring Tea but all the same fun happenings will occur. Your ticket includes a glass of champagne with additional glasses available for a donation of $4. There will not only be champagne but a selection of teas, incredible scones, sandwiches and sweets plus a raffle for some beautiful baskets. But the most entertaining part of the day is “Best Hat”, “Best Outfit” and “Most Creative” for which there will be prizes! So put on your best English finery and come ready for a delightfully grand experience! All proceeds go to the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.
Any questions, call Anne Wood at 951-769-4451
