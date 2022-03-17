The traditional English Tea is FINALLY being presented on Saturday, April 9th in the South Clubhouse. This event is SOLD OUT but if you are a ticket holder, THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE!! You will be well rewarded.

The Mid-Winter Tea is becoming a Spring Tea but all the same fun happenings will occur. Your ticket includes a glass of champagne with additional glasses available for a donation of $4. There will not only be champagne but a selection of teas, incredible scones, sandwiches and sweets plus a raffle for some beautiful baskets. But the most entertaining part of the day is “Best Hat”, “Best Outfit” and “Most Creative” for which there will be prizes! So put on your best English finery and come ready for a delightfully grand experience! All proceeds go to the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust.

Any questions, call Anne Wood at 951-769-4451

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Garden Club learns about water

Garden Club learns about water

At the Garden Club’s March meeting, President Jo Formino called upon several chairpersons for their reports. Pat Pennington reported on several ways to protect tomato plants from damage; Caroline Casperson reported that one of the Club’s charities, reforesting the San Bernardino Forest, dona…

TOPS Honors 2021 Royalty and Division Winners

TOPS Honors 2021 Royalty and Division Winners

Rosalee Strong, the Sun Lakes Director for TOPS CA Chapter 2461, welcomed members and guests to the 2021 Awards Ceremony and Luncheon on Thursday, March 10 at 10 am in the Sandwedge. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sen…

That’s Entertainment 2022

That’s Entertainment 2022

After months of rehearsals, many of which began last year, members of the Sun Lakes Playhouse presented this year’s “That’s Entertainment – A Speakeasy – the First Hundred Years” on February 24 – 27. Directed by Ken Clark and Co-Directed by Martie Steggell the fast paced show written by Clar…