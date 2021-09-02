Men’s member guest golf

On Aug. 21, the Sun Lakes Men’s Golf Club hosted 98 members and guests for their annual Member/Guest tournament.
At times the weather seemed more like Scotland than Sun Lakes.
Guests received a Sun Lakes thermal tumbler and some additional goodies before teeing off along with coffee and donuts, thanks to last minute recruit JoAnn Nevins.
Marcy Tierney and Marilyn Knowles helped serve up additional treats at the crossroads.
The two-person teams were given the choice of playing in either the Handicap or Peoria (Calloway) Flight.
Additional contests included closest to the pin on all par three holes, a straightest drive and a closest to the pin on the second shot on the par four fourth hole.
Lunch and payouts followed the game.
There were several winners in each flight; both gross and net.
Here are the top champs: Nick Papanickolas/Patrick McNamara won first place gross in the Handicap Flight and Michael Long/Tom Long took first place net.
In the Peoria Flight first place gross score went to Bob Palmer/Juan Viveros, while Al Boteilho/Dan Ford won first place net.
Thank you to everyone who helped out, the pro shop and volunteers at the event.
