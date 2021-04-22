The Men’s Executive Golf Club play a tournament each month, and on April 16, the club held their first hot dog barbecue since 2019.
While golf has been one of the activities permitted during the pandemic, it was a welcome treat to be able to resume the barbecues following the morning tournament.
The results of the 4-Man Scramble were: Gross —first place: John Wright, M. Charles Volz, Mike Smith, Bob Henrich; Net — first place: Yong Hong, Don Ranney, Ron Long, Bill Lucas; second place: Charlie Mullen, Henry Zulkowski, Mike Volz, Michael Rhine; third place: Bill Bess, Tom Keheley, Steve Cooke, Don Turnier; fourth place: Dennis Cisterna, David Amar, Don Laundreaux, Tim Hanratty; special events —circle hole: Tom Keheley
After the luncheon, the Director of Golf, Brian Garlington and Alex Bidelman, the first assistant golf professional stopped by to introduce themselves and to speak with club members.
Special thanks to President Jon Litty, Tournament Chair Don Laundreaux and Social Chair Bob Allbaugh for coordinating and conducting a successful Hot Dog Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.