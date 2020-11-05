Herb Breuer birthday

From left to right: Marilyn Knowles, JoAnn Nevins, Herb Breuer and Bob Worden pose with a sign for Breuer’s 91st birthday.

 Annette Tringham

On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Sun Lakes Men’s Golf Club held their four-man scramble tournament.

Despite the chilly temps, there was a good turnout of 120 players and some fun surprises along the way.

JoAnn Nevins and Marilyn Knowles donned orange wigs and armed with rubber gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, volunteered to hand out beer, sodas, water and protein bars at the Crossroads.

The Club also celebrated Herb Breuer’s 91st Birthday, surprising him with a banner that he took home afterward to hang in his garage.

His birthday was actually on the day of the event. “He was very surprised and grateful for the recognition”, said Nevins.

Here are the tournament top winners:

A flight

Low gross - Mike Long, Ray Vanyo, Randy Haydis, Bob Blair.

Low net - Robert Allbaugh, Bob Buchanan, Art Campuzano, Dave Machado

B flight

Low gross - Kevin Johnson, Steve Von Rajcs, Rod Kemp, Jimmie Cunnigan

Low net - Dale Ferber, Richard Montague, Gary Hamilton, Jack McElwain

C flight

Low gross - Paul Doos, Mike Murray, Peter Smith, Larry James

Low net - Al Boteilho, Bob Hansen, Jack Burnham, Scott Perkins

D flight

Low gross - Charles Glenn, Jerry Branham, Tim Murphy, Jim Robinson

Low net - Ron Long, Rich Peterson, Tim Hanratty, Tom Boyle

Closest to the pin

Hole 5 Tim Murphy 1 foot

Hole 13 Art Campuzano 13’3”

Hole 17 John Daley 2 inch’s

Circle hole

Bill Pergola

Mike Moreno

