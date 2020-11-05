On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Sun Lakes Men’s Golf Club held their four-man scramble tournament.
Despite the chilly temps, there was a good turnout of 120 players and some fun surprises along the way.
JoAnn Nevins and Marilyn Knowles donned orange wigs and armed with rubber gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, volunteered to hand out beer, sodas, water and protein bars at the Crossroads.
The Club also celebrated Herb Breuer’s 91st Birthday, surprising him with a banner that he took home afterward to hang in his garage.
His birthday was actually on the day of the event. “He was very surprised and grateful for the recognition”, said Nevins.
Here are the tournament top winners:
A flight
Low gross - Mike Long, Ray Vanyo, Randy Haydis, Bob Blair.
Low net - Robert Allbaugh, Bob Buchanan, Art Campuzano, Dave Machado
B flight
Low gross - Kevin Johnson, Steve Von Rajcs, Rod Kemp, Jimmie Cunnigan
Low net - Dale Ferber, Richard Montague, Gary Hamilton, Jack McElwain
C flight
Low gross - Paul Doos, Mike Murray, Peter Smith, Larry James
Low net - Al Boteilho, Bob Hansen, Jack Burnham, Scott Perkins
D flight
Low gross - Charles Glenn, Jerry Branham, Tim Murphy, Jim Robinson
Low net - Ron Long, Rich Peterson, Tim Hanratty, Tom Boyle
Closest to the pin
Hole 5 Tim Murphy 1 foot
Hole 13 Art Campuzano 13’3”
Hole 17 John Daley 2 inch’s
Circle hole
Bill Pergola
Mike Moreno
