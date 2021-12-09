Dr. Constance Welebir will be in Sun Lakes on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. to speak to the Caregiver Support Group in the Multi-purpose room of the MCH.
She will speak on Clinical Trial Research that her company, Axiom Research, is conducting in the field of memory loss and Alzheimer’s Disease.
All interested Sun Lakers are welcome to attend this interesting presentation.
She has a nursing background and a research Ph.D. in experimental psychology.
Her company has been conducting clinical trial research for the past 18 years.
The medical office of Axiom Research is in Colton and its team of physicians and nurse coordinators has years of experience in its field.
“We specialize in CNS (Central Nervous System) trials for indications affecting the brain and spinal cord,” she said.
In her talk, Welebir plans to talk about recent research for possible new treatments for memory loss and Alzheimer’s Disease.
She will explain how clinical research trials are conducted in America, and describe specific research studies that Axiom Research is currently conducting for mild to severe memory loss — and what they’re hoping for results.
Caregivers are especially welcomed and encouraged to bring their “charges,” who will be entertained and cared for in the art room during the meeting.
