The Board of Directors is presenting two avenues for residents to hear and discuss important issues for the Sun Lakes community.
There have already been several Town Hall meetings on drought tolerant landscaping and water conservation. These issues have an impact on the community at large, as well as individual homeowners. The Board is adding three more sessions to the schedule over the next month.
The meetings will be held Friday Feb. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m.; Thursday, Feb. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Monday Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. All will take place in the Main Clubhouse ballroom.
Homeowners will also have an opportunity to chat informally with a couple of Board Members and the Management team during a series of Listening Forums. These are brief meetings where residents can chat over coffee about ideas, opinions or ask questions in a mutually respectful and comfortable environment.
All sessions are all held in the Sandwedge and light refreshments will be served. The dates of these Listening Forums are Monday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
