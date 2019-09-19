There are many Sun Lakes residents who find themselves living alone as a result of unintended consequences, such as death of a spouse, physical impairment, or illness.
Some of them have do not have daily contact with anyone outside of their own homes.
Neighbors don’t always think to check on each other or what to do for a neighbor in need. What if there was a service in place for this type of situation?
An exploratory meeting is scheduled for Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Main Clubhouse.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the feasibility of establishing an “All is Well” daily check-in service for those who are living alone.
If you have an interest in participating in such a service, as a provider or as a beneficiary, please attend our meeting.
This will be a brainstorming session, and any input is encouraged.
Call Barbara Searcy at (951) 663-3382 for further information.
