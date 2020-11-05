Brian Garlington has hit the ground running in his new role as head pro for Sun Lakes Country Club.
He has added three new members to his staff and is lining up some great events over the next couple of months.
Please welcome the new pro shop personnel
Alex Bidelman - First Assistant Golf Professional. Alex comes with great experience in the golf industry.
He spent eight years at Oak Valley Golf Club, six years at Tukwet Canyon and most recently Tahquitz Creek.
He has lived in the Banning area for 11 years.
He and his wife Jessica have two children together; Clara 11, and Walter 6. Alex as he is a past champion of the Charity Week Sun Lakes Pro-Am (2017).
Brian “Tuck” Tucker - Golf Shop Assistant. “Tuck” has worked at Indian Canyons Golf Club in the desert, Steele Canyon Golf Club and Tecolote Golf Club in San Diego.
He’s a big sports fan and loves his Atlanta Braves.
Also, Tuck is really into cornhole and attends tournaments on a regular basis.
Jessica Dejeu is the new Golf Shop assistant.
Jessica received her experience in the golf industry at Yucaipa Valley Golf Club where she was the first assistant for two years before she left to work at Arrowhead Country Club.
Most recently Jessica has been running a coffee shop/bakery in Redlands where she is a baker and barista.
Jessica is excited to get back in the golf industry but has found a new love for baking.
Golf Shop sale
There will be a Golf Shop sale Nov. 18-20.
The Golf Shop will be blowing out most of the current inventory at ridiculously low prices. Golf polos and shorts/skorts for $20 per item, buy five and get one free! Golf shoes for $25-$50 per pair. Golf bags, accessories and golf balls at low, low prices.
Be on the lookout for the flyer with additional details.
Golf Clinics
Starting in November Alex and Brian will be conducting instructional clinics on various topics includin the driver, fairway woods, iron play, chipping, pitching, putting, sand play, golf course management, etc.
Each clinic will be 45 minutes long, have a maximum of 10 students and will be $20 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.