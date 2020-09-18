Sun Lakes welcomed Brian Garlington as director of golf operations on Sept. 8.
Brian comes to us from Bermuda Dunes Country Club where he worked for the last five years.
Originally from a small town in Colorado called La Junta, Brian attended the University of Colorado in Boulder. “I was a baseball player for as long as I can remember and didn't get into golf until I was a freshman in High School. I was lucky because I could play both sports in High School since our golf season was in the fall and baseball season was in the spring. My dad was my coach growing up and taught me how to play the game for which I am forever grateful.”
Garlington first got into the golf business after working a year after college as a Sales Rep for a copier and fax company.
“I absolutely hated what I was doing and wanted to do something that I was passionate about which was golf,” he stated. “So I quit my job and called all the golf discount houses looking for work in the golf industry. My first golf job was working for Nevada Bob's Discount Golf in 1994. After working retail for a few years, I still wanted more so I decided to pursue becoming a Golf Professional. I was lucky enough to be hired by Denver Country Club in Denver, Colorado as the third Assistant Golf Pro and went to work on becoming a PGA Professional. I would work the summers in Colorado and the winters in Palm Desert at the Lakes Country Club. I went back and forth for about four years in which time I met my wife Brandie and decided to stay out in the desert full time.”
Brian received his Class A Membership in the PGA while at the Lakes Country Club and accepted his first Head Golf Professional Position at Soboba Springs Country Club in 2002.
He has worked at several other clubs; most recently Indian Wells and Bermuda Dunes.
Brian and Brandie have been married 20 years and have three children, Madison, 27, who has her culinary degree from the Art Institute of California and is now changing careers to become a teacher; Allison, 17, who is leaving next week for the University of Washington in search of a Biology degree; and Cody, 16, who is a Junior at La Quinta High School and is really into computers and gaming.
The Garlingtons currently reside on the border of Bermuda Dunes and La Quinta.
He is also a friend of former Sun Lakes Pro Eric Charos.
“We were on the Desert Chapter PGA Board of Directors together”, he explained. “We also meet up in Las Vegas for the PGA Merchandise show every year and have a group of guys we play a little golf with the day before the show begins.”
Getting the Sun Lakes community involved in playing golf more often is one of his stated goals, but mostly he says, he wants to bring back the fun by creating great events.
Some of them include Friday Night Scrambles, Horseraces, Nine and Wines, Clinics, Golf Expo and Demo Days, Play with the Pro days, and more.
As far as the clubs are concerned, he states, “I want to be able to help with all of the events from start to finish, and make it feel more like a country club. My goal is to take the burden off of the tournament coordinators and to have the golf staff facilitate all of the clubs events.”
