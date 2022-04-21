Meet the Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers

The Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers have been working hard in preparation for their upcoming show scheduled for Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2 pm in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. In addition to the beautiful dances performed by the Makua Hula Dancers, the Puahis Polynesian Dancers from Temecula will perform dances from Hawaii and Tahiti.
The Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers rehearse on Wednesday and Saturdays under the direction of Perla Williams.
In addition to Williams who will be performing in the show, other members include Penny Skog, Olga Marquette, Valeria Villareal, Joan Lau, Saveth Herness, Sussy Arzubiaga, Martie Steggell, Kathy Reynolds and Chelle Hyde.
Tickets for “More Aloha from the Islands” will be sold from 9 am until 2 pm in the Main Clubhouse Lobby May 9 through May 13 and May 16 through 20.
Tickets for this production are $12 per person. Seating will be at tables of 8 with some tables designated for groups of 10.
If you wish to sit with a group, please submit your checks together.
Cash and checks will be accepted.
Leis will be provided for everyone attending the show. Hawaiian attire is suggested to make you feel like you’ve made the trip to the islands without ever leaving beautiful Sun Lakes.
