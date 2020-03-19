The passion of politics was palpable on March 3. No I’m not talking about Super Tuesday, it was the “Meet the Candidates” forum for the Home Owners Association Master Board.
The parking lot was overflowing and the ballroom was packed as engaged residents gathered to hear five candidates who are vying for three open positions on the Home Owners Association Master Board.
Each of the candidates had their own table with information about themselves, promotional items such as signs, buttons or stickers, and goodies for the guests.
Marsha Midgett, Howard Katz, Francis DiNucci, Bob Walter and Diane Aarhus were on hand to meet and greet residents upon arrival at their booth.
The forum was staged by the Delegate Assembly. Forms were available at the door for residents to submit questions for candidates to answer onstage. Joe Formino, Delegate Chairperson, moderated the evening, introducing each of the candidates as they gave their five minute opening statement.
General topics among all five touched on effective communication, building reserves, maintaining a workable budget, financial efficiency, safety and security, involving working residents in activities, and legal compliance.
After each of the candidates introduced themselves, highlighted their qualifications and explained their objectives for running in the election, the evening moved to the Question and Answer portion. Formino read questions that had been submitted by members of the audience.
The candidates responded well, displaying innovative ideas and insight into the needs of the community.
One question asked for their suggestions to make the restaurant more profitable.
Responses included implementing home delivery for limited items, more marketing/advertising, evaluation of costs to keep prices lower, and taking various events into consideration when scheduling the hours of operation.
Another query prompted the contenders to explain how they would utilize the advisory committees.
Ideas ranged from listening more to District delegates, getting feedback from each of the committees directly, bringing committee chairs together to ensure tasks aren’t being duplicated and to make certain there is a clear understanding that puts everyone on the same page as the board.
It was also suggested that there should be an end to the mandatory two year service limit on committees; sometimes a lot of valuable knowledge and talent is lost.
The candidates were then asked what they felt would be the biggest financial problem facing Sun Lakes in the next two years.
Unanimously they agreed that water usage and wage increases would have the greatest impact, and each outlined their strategy for mitigating those demands.
A final inquiry asked how each felt they could achieve better communication between the Board and residents.
Town Hall Meetings, Advisory Committee feedback and interaction, visibility of discussion of board meetings, focus groups, better use of media, surveys and timely responses to residents were all put on the table as possibilities.
Finally, each candidate wrapped up with a closing statement, thanking those in attendance and asking for their vote.
Overall it was an insightful and satisfying event, allowing residents to meet the faces behind the yard signs.
All home owners are strongly urged to vote. Make an informed decision and vote for the people you feel will be making the best decisions on your behalf over the next two years.
Homeowners may vote for one, two or three people to fill any of the three open seats.
Ballots for the Master Board election were mailed March 6.
Homeowners are asked to return completed ballots by mail in the postage paid envelop that came with it. And, to be sure to mail ballots by March 30, to ensure that it arrives on or before April 6.
Homeowners must sign the top left corner of envelope number one before you put it in the mail. Ballots inside envelops without a signature will not be counted.
Homeowners may also bring their ballot in person to the Sun Lakes Main Clubhouse Ballroom on Wednesday, April 8, no later than 8:30 a.m. Voting will close on Wednesday, April 8 at 8:30 a.m. and tallying will begin at 9 a.m.
