Medals, Medals, Medals

The Sun Lakes Summer Games were held from July 23 through Aug. 6 and were capped off with a red, white and blue Awards Ceremony held on Aug. 7 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
A total of 19 Sun Lakes clubs and groups participated along with three non-club events sponsored by the Recreation Department.
The purpose of the Summer Games was to bring attention to the over 70 clubs and groups that are active in Sun Lakes and to coincide with the Summer Olympic Games held in Tokyo, Japan.
The afternoon began as Bob Walter, the Chairman of the Summer Games, led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Dix Henneke, the MC for the event, introduced Sheila James who sang the “Star Spangled Banner” followed by a precision military performance by the Stardust Dancers.
Presidents or a representative from the 19 clubs or groups presented over 500 medals to the members of the following clubs and groups:
Sun Lakes Tennis Club, Women’s Golf Club, Men’s Executive Golf Club, The Young at Heart Club, Dog Owners Group, Ladies Executive Golf Club, Table Tennis (Ping Pong), Lady Niners, Men’s Golf Club, Pickleball, Wine Club, Garden Club, Couples Golf, Billiards Group, TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), The RV Club, The International Dancers of Sun Lakes, POP Tennis and Saturday Morning Golf.
Jason Ewals, the Sun Lakes assistant general manager presented medals for the non-club sponsored events in swimming, relay race and corn hole toss.
Between groupings of medal presentations, entertainment was provided by the Belly Dance Group of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes and the Mukua Hula dancers.
Sheila James closed the Awards Ceremony singing “God Bless America” which brought everyone in the room to their feet to join her in the patriotic song by Irving Berlin.
The ceremony was broadcast live on Channel 97.
Many thanks to the following individuals for all of their hard work in organizing and bringing the Summer Games to the Sun Lakes Community: Bob Walter, Randy Robbins, Jason Ewals, Linda Vang, Michele Walter, Tony Browne, Anita Lawrence, Bob Murri, Lee Stone, Annette Tringham, Dix Henneke, Jon Litty, Shannon McKinney and Sally Jo Schwartz.
In addition, a big thank you to those who performed including Sheila James, the Stardust Dancers, The Belly Dance Group of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes and the Mukua Hula Dancers.
Commented