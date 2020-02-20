McDonalds: An American Success Story

Background
Go anywhere in the U S to any town with more than one stop light today and you will very likely find at least one fast-food restaurant. And the main menu item will very probably be the humble hamburger.
Move on anywhere in the civilized world to, perhaps a somewhat larger town or city, and you will find the same thing.
In fact, if any town, anywhere, is large enough, you will find several fast-food chain establishments competing for your business.
Explosion of these “hamburger joints” is strictly an American phenomenon (although, more recently, other countries have tried their hand).
The trend started in the early post-WWII era, mainly in the Sunbelt band of states from Florida to southern California.
Upon reflection, it can be seen that all of the significant chains that exist today were had their roots in what later became known as the “baby boom” era (1946-64).
None were started before and with the exception of Wendy’s that first opened in 1969, none after.
This early time after the end of WWII was a great time to open any business that catered to the auto traveler. Car ownership grew by 37 percent during the 1950s and highways were constantly being improved and expanded leading to the start of the interstate highway system in 1956. By 1955 over sixty million new cars had been produced (after the industry caught up with production after the war).
It had taken them only four years to satisfy the original pent-up demand resulting from the 1942-45 hiatus in civilian production instead of the decade originally predicted.
Cheap oil led to cheap gasoline, so trips over long distances were easily possible--trips that required families to stop for food and lodging.
And the explosion of suburbs around major cities, even those in the east, increased daily auto travel.
Returning G.I.’s needed cars to get to schools and colleges courtesy of the G.I. Bill and then to drive to their new jobs.
During this hectic period and well beyond, only a few driven entrepreneurs shepherded surviving chains to success. The most successful chain of American fast food is, of course, McDonalds.
It was not the first with the idea of concentrating on hamburgers but it was the first chain to develop an assembly line approach to preparing their wares, copying Henry Ford’s great idea.
In the 1920’s, the McDonald brothers decided to try their luck across the continent from their native New Hampshire in California.
In 1937, they opened their first business — one that sold only hot dogs — in Arcadia, just north of Los Angeles.
They subsequently moved to the nearby city of San Bernardino after the war.
There they built their first restaurant, a typical drive-in of that era, with customers’ cars parked under a metal awning in a semi-circle in front of the building.
The brothers had one signficant advantage in their otherwise out-of-the-way location: it was right on the fabled U.S. Route 66, the main highway from Chicago to Los Angeles.
In 1948, always inventive and armed with experience from their previous food stands, the McDonald brothers worked on a new idea that did away with girls on roller skates, called carhops, that took customer orders and then delivered the food to their car, placing it on a tray that attached to the drivers door.
In their location in San Bernardino, the brothers began planning this new restaurant with care, actually laying out the floor plan conducive to quick production before building the new structure.
Each workstation was arranged to maximize ease of operation by the crewmember assigned to that station.
The second step involved educating their staff of teenage boys and young men, insuring that they practice every move needed to assemble the hamburgers and cheeseburgers quickly and efficiently.
A limited selection was key, and the brothers offered only these two sandwiches along with fries and drinks.
There was no interior waiting area and customers both ordered and received their purchases at the same window.
The system worked like a charm; soon customers were lining up several rows deep.
The brothers called it “Speedee Service” and created a cartoon character named “Speedee.”
Speedee is still around today.
Maurice (Mac) McDonald was born in late 1902 in Manchester, N. H.
His brother, Richard (Dick) followed him six years later in early 1909. Their parents were Irish immigrants, their father a supervisor in a shoe factory.
The brothers soon realized after their booming success, that their new “Speedee Service” system could well be offered to others as a franchise.
Initially, they approved one operated by Neil Fox in Phoenix in 1953.
At first, they didn’t allow Fox to use the McDonalds brand but soon that became part of the deal.
Each new franchise would have to use a standard restaurant design featuring Mac’s idea of “golden arches” that looked almost like an “M.”
And that’s where the brothers stood, not really happy with their franchise efforts, when an ice cream mixer salesman from Illinois visited San Bernardino in 1954. His name was Ray Kroc.
Kroc was born in Oak Park, Ill. in the fall of 1902 to parents from what is now the Czech Republic.
He lied about his age and volunteered at age fifteen as a Red Cross ambulance driver in WWI.
He was never deployed to France, however, because the war ended too soon for him to serve.
Ray then never returned to school.
Kroc spent the time between the wars at various jobs, mostly in sales.
After WWII, he got a sales job with Prince Castle, the manufacturer of the Multi-Mixer brand of ice cream blender that made several malts and milkshakes at one time.
By the mid-1950’s, sales were down significantly because their main competitor, Hamilton Beach, was making a better mixer and selling it cheaper.
So Ray was very pleased to hear from his office that the McDonald brothers wanted at first six, but then eight, of his product.
Kroc was so amazed and encouraged that he promptly headed his old Plymouth west on U.S. 66, the main route from Chicago to Los Angeles.
Arriving in San Bernardino, Kroc was thrilled to see the success of the brothers’ business.
They were all too happy to show Ray their assembly line system.
Kroc, seeing an opportunity, asked the McDonalds if they would let him manage their franchise operations.
They agreed, after considerable discussions between the brothers, on a contract that gave themselves 0.5 percent of all sales while Kroc would share 1.9 percent with the franchise owners at each location.
This agreement worked fine for a while, but when Kroc initiated a new strategy — a campaign to expand by buying the property first, and then leasing both the restaurant and the land, the McDonalds were not pleased.
They were even less pleased when Kroc claimed that he invented the golden arches that defined the McDonalds drive-ins prior to his involvement with them.
To make matters even worse, Kroc claimed that his McDonalds in Illinois was the first.
Eventually, disagreements with the brothers escalated, and Kroc bought the McDonalds out for $2.7 million in 1961.
He promised them an additional 1.9 percent of future sales.
Unfortunately for the brothers, it was not in the formal contract; Kroc reneged and never paid them a cent more.
Had he honored his “handshake deal”, the brothers’ heirs would have split $305 million in 2015 alone.
Kroc got all the rights to the name “McDonalds” and forced the brothers to rename their original restaurant.
It closed three years later.
Mac McDonald only lived another eight years, dying at age 69 in December 1971 in Riverside.
Dick McDonald returned to their roots anddied in Manchester, N.H. in July 1998 at age 89.
Their name, however, lives on today.
Ray Kroc continued to expand his chain of McDonalds.
He became fabulously wealthy, so wealthy, in fact, that he could buy a major league team, the San Diego Padres, in 1974.
He had a long running affair with the wife of one of his franchisees, Joan Smith.
Kroc obtained a divorce from his second wife and married Joan after her divorce from Rawland Smith in 1969.
Ray Kroc died from heart failure in January 1981 at age 81.
At his death, there were 7500 McDonalds outlets. Today, there are 14,339 in the U.S. alone and more than 36,000 worldwide.
Kroc left Jane Kroc as his only heir, having never fathered any children.
Joan lived on to October 2003. She left most of the enormous fortune that McDonalds had made for the family to various charities.
