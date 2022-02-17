The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust is proud to host “Sunday at Augusta”, a showing of the 2022 Masters Golf Tournament on the big screen in the main clubhouse ballroom. This inaugural event is sponsored by The Cart Guy of Banning.
It takes place on Sunday, April 10 from noon to 5 p.m. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m., so put on your plaid pants and argyle sweater vest and join your neighbors, friends and family for a fun afternoon of golf.
Tickets include one appetizer platter and one door prize ticket for $25, and drinks will be available for purchase from the lounge.
There will also be a reverse raffle for a $10,000 valued golf cart (only 100 tickets will be sold for this).
Reverse raffle tickets are $150 each. All proceeds from this event will go to local nonprofit organizations in the Pass Area through Charitable Trust Grants.
Tickets will be sold Thursday, March 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. only in the Main Clubhouse Lobby. For questions or more information call Debbie Robbins at 909-685-1566.
