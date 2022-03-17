Questions, ideas, and concerns about all things Sun Lakes were discussed at length at the last monthly Master Board Listening Session. Two MB members, Lori Hazelton and Beverly Simmons, along with Assistant General Manager Jason Ewals, fielded questions and took notes as a group of Sun Lakers asked questions and made suggestions about Board actions.

The group discussed the turf reduction plans, tree removals, the proposed CC&R changes, bunker repairs, opening the golf course to outsiders on a limited basis, the addition of ad hoc committees for special projects, and more. The Board members promised to bring the ideas and suggestions to the full board for discussion.

The Listening Sessions take place on the first Monday of each month at 3:30 pm in the Sandwedge. All interested Sun Lakes residents are invited to attend.

