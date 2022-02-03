Master Board appoints EPAP executive team

Three members of the Emergency Preparedness Action Plan (EPAP) Executive Team were appointed by the Sun Lakes Master Board at the Open Session held on January 26. Dick Spaulding, the Interim Custodian for EPAP, introduced the newly appointed members of the Executive Team to the Master Board, members of the First Residential Administrative Staff and Sun Lakes’ residents. The team will be responsible for supporting EPAP activities in the Districts and managing all Emergency Operations Center (EOC) functions.
MEET THE NEW EPAP EXECUTIVE TEAM
Teri Guillen has been a Sun Lakes resident since December 2020 and brings 22 years of nursing experience to the EPAP Executive Team.
Prior to becoming an RN Guillen was a Respiratory Therapist. As a RN, she has worked in the Emergency Room, Intensive Care Unit, and Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU).
Guillen was also a hospital nursing supervisor where she had the added responsibility of keeping the hospital running smoothly.
Her credentials also include emergency preparedness program experience with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
Guillen has stated, “I decided that I wanted to join EPAP out of my compassion for caring for people, and my ability and experience in dealing with emergencies and on-the-spot decision-making skills. EPAP plays a very important role in our community.”
Candace Jenkins brings 47 years of experience as an RN in critical care areas such as the ER, Surgery, Recovery Room, Medical and Surgical Intensive Care, open heart surgery and home health care. She was a Clinical Nurse Supervisor with San Bernardino County where she was trained in Disaster Preparedness and at Beaver Medical Group where she was a Nurse Manager.
Jenkins has been a Sun Lakes resident since September 2020.
Jenkins said, “My training at San Bernardino County gives me the expertise to work with EPAP and to use the skills I learned during those trainings. I want to be involved in the community that I live in and give back to it. I feel that this would be the best way to accomplish that.”
Sonia Nigro is also a new resident having only moved to Sun Lakes in September 2021 from New York. Nigro continues to work full-time as the Director of Operations for a pediatric surgical practice in New York where her staff, the patients and their parents rely on her to treat them with respect, professionalism, knowledge and care. As Director it is her job to be observant, empathetic and lead by example. After more than 25 years, her CEO and physician Board Members continue to depend on her support. Through virtual connections, she continues to be responsible for the oversight of five clinical offices, various satellite clinics and 60 staff members.
Nigro stated that, “Becoming involved with EPAP feels like the next chapter for me. Preparedness is vital in all aspects of life and this organization’s commitment to our neighbors is apparent. I look forward to utilizing my managerial skills and experiences in a positive way. EPAP and community members will come to recognize that I lead with honesty and work with integrity.”
Master Board President, Marsha Midgett, thanked the three new Executive Team Members for stepping forward to get this extremely important EPAP organization back up and running for the Sun Lakes community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.