Whether you are a golfer or not, our Sun Lakes Master Board, in conjunction with Brian Garlington, the new head Golf Pro has announced a new program that should be of interest to all residents.
It is the Golf Ambassador Program. It is hoped that this new program will bring increased revenue from outside in two ways.
Currently, groups may not golf on the Sun Lakes courses without being accompanied by a resident.
This rule has limited some from being able to bring in family members to golf, because restrictions or health problems may limit their ability to accompany them.
Some residents may not even play golf, but have family and visitors who do.
In addition, the Boards’ recent press release states that “we have had requests from other Country Club Members inquiring about playing the golf course, especially when they are closed for over-seeding.”
The Board feels that the newly adopted Ambassador Program will remedy these situations.
Here is how the program works:
The Golf Shop will have a pre-approved list of Sun Lakes Members that are willing and able to accompany family members and guests of residents, as well as outside guests from other Country Clubs.
All guests requiring a Golf Ambassador will be scheduled only through the Director of Golf and will be at a time that will not affect Sun Lakes member play.
Guests will pay the appropriate green and cart fees and must follow the same golf rules as Sun Lakes Members.
The announcement goes on to say that “this program will be great exposure for Sun Lakes to other Country Club Members.” There is no mention of an effective date for this program, but it is assumed that this is immediate.
For questions, and more information about this program, or if you are interested in becoming a Sun Lakes Golf Ambassador please contact Brian Garlington at (951) 769-6657.
