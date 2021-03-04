MarySue Caron Celebrates 75 years

MarySue Caron celebrated her 75th birthday Feb. 20 and was surprised when good friends staged a surprise birthday golf-cart drive-by armed with balloons, signs, cards and cake.
Along with MarySue’s husband, Dick, participants in the surprise included Bill and Fran Rayner, Cliff and Donna Leone, Jack and Ursula Barrett and Bill and Anita Lawrence.
Later in the day, the Caron’s drove to Palm Springs for dinner to celebrate MarySue’s milestone birthday.
