Marion Brown passed away from complications of Alzheimers disease on Sept. 19.
She and her husband Ken lived in Sun Lakes for over 20 years where they were active in several clubs, most notably the Sun Lakes Drama Club (now Sun Lakes Playhouse).
Born in Brattleboro, Vermont, and raised in California, Marion spent many years as a professional entertainer.
She established an impressive second career as a distinguished cloisonné artist and jewelry designer, and her work has been published in magazines, and exhibited in major museum and gallery shows, including the Smithsonian.
Marion had a passion for Hawaiian dance, music and culture, and as a member of the American Guild of Variety Artists, she performed at hotels, conventions, shows and luaus around the country.
In addition to her specialties of knife dancing, Polynesian and Hawaiian dances, she also sang native Hawaiian and Italian songs in her act.
Knowing she could not perform forever, she returned to school in 1970, earning her teaching credential in art in 1976, and graduating from Cal State Northridge with a Master of Arts degree in metalsmithing in 1979.
She taught briefly for the Los Angeles School District and has given numerous workshops over the years.
Marion began her art career as a painter, but soon turned to jewelry making, infusing her personality into everything she created.
She leaves behind a legacy of music and art; most of which she carefully documented.
It has been published by her family in six volumes, e-books on Kindle at Amazon.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal memorial service, but her ashes will be scattered by her son, Frank in the ancient volcano crater and Haunama Bay on Oahu, Hawaii.
Marion is survived by her husband Ken, her daughter Marie Chiavoni, her sons Frank and Tom Lauifi, sister Daisy Saiger and brothers Richard and Jess DeMarco as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
