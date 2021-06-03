We would like to thank the Charity Week Committee for inviting us to perform on Wednesday, June 9.
We will be on the Veranda around 9:30 a.m. just before the Helicopter Ball Drop Event, and looking forward to seeing you there.
A little history of our group
About 25 years ago, Marion Brown was the first teacher of the group; she used to be a professional Hawaiian dancer in Hawaii.
Resident Rosemary Collins, Marion’s friend, coaxed her into forming a Hawaiian Dance Group in Sun Lakes. Rosemary was the person who named the group "Makua Hula".
Makua means "senior lady" in Hawaiian.
The group grew larger with much interest from other residents becoming members.
After some years, Jackie Battaglia became instructor.
She also was a dancer and the group started to perform for private group parties and shows here in Sun Lakes.
When Jackie moved away, Perla Williams stepped up to lead the group.
Perla has been a dancer since she was a child and an instructor of Hawaiian Dance beginning as a teenager. Perla teaches authentic Hawaiian Dancing.
She is a very talented dancer and choreographer.
Our group meets on Wednesdays and Saturdays. If you would like to come and exercise with us, and maybe dance, you will be welcomed. Perla is a very nurturing, patient Instructor and is able to bring out the best in her ladies.
If you have a group or private party, give us a call. We dance here in Sun Lakes or outside the community.
Contact Olga Marquette (951) 846-3579 or Penny Skog (951) 846-3220 for more information.
