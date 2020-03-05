That’s Entertainment ­— Chasing the Dream

Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers performed at That's Entertainment's four-day show"Chasing the Dream.”

The ladies wore their sarongs to dance to the Academy Award Winning spng,"Bali Hai." Dancing to "Hawaii 5-0" for the opening number of the second act was very electrifying! There was so many talented people singing, dancing and comedy acts. We thoroughly enjoyed it. We wanted to thank That's Entertainment's directors Sue Dunn and Lee Stone for inviting us.

