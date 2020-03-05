Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers performed at That's Entertainment's four-day show"Chasing the Dream.”
The ladies wore their sarongs to dance to the Academy Award Winning spng,"Bali Hai." Dancing to "Hawaii 5-0" for the opening number of the second act was very electrifying! There was so many talented people singing, dancing and comedy acts. We thoroughly enjoyed it. We wanted to thank That's Entertainment's directors Sue Dunn and Lee Stone for inviting us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.