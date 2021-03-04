Lyn Ball Celebrates 70 years

Lyn Ball is surrounded by friends who surprised her with a golf-cart drive-by on her 70th birthday.

 Anita Lawrence

Lyn Ball had hoped to celebrate her 70th birthday with friends and family with a big party in her honor, but because of COVID-19 restrictions her husband, Jim, found another way to surprise her on Feb. 25.

Several days before Lyn’s big 70, Jim contacted many of their friends and asked that they spread the word about a surprise golf-cart drive by scheduled for 3 pm on February 25.

At 3 p.m. sharp, twelve carts filled with friends along with neighbors and other friends made their noisy arrival at the Ball’s Sleepy Hollow home.

Lyn was totally surprised and overcome with emotion by all of the friends who turned out to help her celebrate.

Champagne was poured for everyone and the birthday girl was presented with cards and gifts as the celebration continued with everyone visiting with Lyn and others they hadn’t seen for quite a while.

