The Sweepstakes Tournament is a highlight for the Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club every summer.
It is two days of fun and golf, which took place on Aug. 26 and 27.
Each year the committee creates a theme that carries through from the pairings party the night before to the tournament itself, and the lunch that follows.
This year “Luck Be A Lady” was put together by Tournament Director Annette Tringham and her committee Marilyn Knowles, Mo Farra, Pat Costantino, Jean Bowman, Diane Spence, Sandy Cooper, Nancy Boyle and Bea Mercado.
It’s no secret that a lot of the ladies love to gamble, so this was a no-brainer and a lot of fun to put together.
To launch the event, the ladies convened at the Pro Shop at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 for the “Vegas Horse Race.”
Because of the large turnout and spread in handicaps, there were two races.
Al Vallecorsa was the race official for the “A” flight which started on hole eleven.
Woody Catalano and Jordan Henkle oversaw the “B” flight on number 10.
Seven teams in each flight started and after three holes, two teams with the highest aggregate score were eliminated.
After that one team with the highest score was nixed on each hole until the last team standing on hole 18.
It was a popular event that even drew a few spectators.
The winners of the A flight were Carla Abreau and Miyako Fletcher, runners up were Carol Feng and Nancy Boyle.
Diane Spence and Beverly Simmons took B flight with second going to Wanda Ranieri and Rosemary Dimitt.
It was a hot afternoon, and following the Horse Race, the ladies who signed up for the next day’s tournament met in the South Clubhouse at 5 p.m. for margaritas and appetizers.
More importantly, the business of drawing names for pairing of the teams for the next day’s tournament was on the agenda.
Each team had to consist of one player from each of the A, B, and C flights, and a container filled with poker chips represented each flight.
Attached to each chip was the name of a golfer.
The A players were designated “Pit Bosses” and were called up to pull a chip from each of the other containers to comprise their team.
The next morning, the ladies checked in for the 8 a.m. shotgun start.
There were a couple of “side bets” for the day in addition to the game.
For an extra $2, a player could take a chance on the “Wheel of Fortune,” a 16 foot circle around the pin on hole 5.
Anyone leaving her shot within the circle would get a share of the pot.
John Dunaway, Kathy Weeks and Cindy Cross who gave conciliatory hugs to the players who fell short, carefully monitored the hole.
Only one golfer scored the win – Cathy Bullard walked away with all $84.
The “Ace in the Hole” on number 8 was a closest to the pin designation, which went to Bea Mercado who received $20 for her 15 foot and 1 inch effort.
The game itself was called “The Gambler’s Shamble.”
Each Pit Boss received a bag with their team’s personalized poker chips inside.
After everyone teed off, a chip was blindly drawn to determine whose drive would be used.
All players would then play their own ball from that point and the two best net scores on each hole would comprise the team score.
Afterward the ladies returned to the South Clubhouse for a taco buffet, prize drawings and the awards presentation.
The winners were: Carla Abreau, Carla Farley and Marilyn Knowles tied for first place with Sherri Little, Pat Costantino and Linda Otten.
Third place went to Nancy Boyle, Bea Mercado and Wanda Ranieri.
Fourth Place was awarded to Cathy Bullard, Beverly Simmons and Sue Merrill.
Coming in Fifth were Mo Farra, Gail Miller and Jean Robison, and in Sixth place were Joan Glenn, Sally Jo Schwartz and Joan Slivkoff.
A big thank you goes out to the pro shop and maintenance staff and to everyone who donated prizes or worked on the event.
It was a lot of fun and a great success.
