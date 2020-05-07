Local services for pets

When Renaissance Pet Resort and Spa first opened in 2002, owner Kathryn Robinson recalls that they were excited about every pet they took in.
“That is about where we are back to today”, she said. “We have room to board 60 pets, but at this time, I am excited to have the nine that we have.”
The furry visitors that they do have are staying because of house fires, house floods, illnesses, parents that must travel for work, first responders and surgeries.
They are still offering other services, although they had to modify their protocols.
For pet boarding all personal items must be left at home but they do allow food and treats.
The rooms are furnished with beds with sheets and blankets, rugs, placemats and bowls.
They can even provide toys.
When the virus and the isolation restrictions first hit, Renaissance hired a company to provide a disinfectant fumigation for the entire property.
It is the same product used on Delta Airlines to clean the planes.
Not only does it kill all viruses and bacteria present, it provides residual coverage for 60 days.
“We offer bathing seven days a week and just recently hired a groomer to provide haircuts on Friday, Saturday and Sundays. We offer nail trims with no appointment 7 days a week and it’s just $10. We have a variety of pet food and treats available for curbside purchase.”
For all appointments and reservations, they ask that the client call when they arrive.
They meet the client and the pet at the gate or at their car and use their leash to take the pet into the clean building and they do wear masks.
Only one pet at a time will be taken in for grooming or bathing.
Robinson offers advice for pet owners, especially with a new adoptee.
“I am fearful we will have a separation anxiety problem with pets unable to cope when parents go back to their routine. Spend some time each day away from your pets. Put them in another room or outside for a few hours. They need to know that you are not always by their side.”
Banning and Beaumont Animal Hospitals remain open, but have adjusted their usual procedures as well.
Both offer curbside food and medication pick up by prior arrangement.
Each facility asserts that their cleaning and disinfecting precautions have been stepped up, and advise that foot traffic is limited.
Banning has closed their urgent care and Saturday services and will take pets by prior appointment only.
Beaumont has suspended all wellness checks, puppy exams, nail trims and routine dental consultations.
Both recommend that pet owners visit their website, and read their posted notices at the location to ensure that protocols are followed properly.
Petco has curbside pickup for pet products.
Customers may order online and pick up at the store.
For all other services, it is recommended to call the store and speak to a representative for their protocol and availability.
In any instance where an owner can no longer keep their pet, Sandy Burgon of Sun Lakes EPAP Animal Rescue Group may be of assistance.
The group helps to re-home pets in emergency circumstances and works with outside agencies for adoption and placement as well.
Burgon and her team may also respond to lost animal calls from residents and during the stay at home orders she has gotten calls from a few people looking to adopt a pet.
To keep them safe and healthy under all circumstances, our loving companions should always remain under “stay at home orders.”
Animals that are allowed to run free may become the victim of one of many predators that cohabit in our community.
