Sun Laker Harriet Briant is returning to live theater with the Stratford Players of Idyllwild. The troupe is very pleased to announce its return to the stage after almost two years in quarantine! They’ve begun rehearsals on the brand new play, The Games Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays.

The Stratford Players are unusually talented actors who plan to ring in the Christmas season with this whimsical comedy-mystery by playwright Ken Ludwig. Mark your calendars and reserve your seats now. There will be just three performances with complimentary refreshments. Tickets are $15 per person.

  • Sunday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 pm
  • Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

For reservations and further information, visit www.stratfordplayers.com

