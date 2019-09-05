For the third year in a row a group of ladies enjoyed a private evening of fine dining at the Sun Lakes Restaurant on Monday, Aug. 19.
The Charity Wine Dinner was offered by the Food and Beverage Department for the live auction held during the Charity Week Fashion Show with Karen Clavelot leading the bidding for the group, and winning the evening of gastronomic pleasures.
Before the live auction began the group had decided on the top bid they would offer and won with a bid of $2200.00.
Restaurant Manager, Juan Velazquez, greeted the ladies to the 5 p.m. event with a flute of chilled champagne to accompany an assortment of enticing appetizers presented before dinner.
Assistant Food and Beverage Director, Scott Nelson, had worked his magic once again and decorated the room beautifully to enhance the ambience for the evening of gourmet dining.
Sheila and Larry James of Jamestown provided the musical entertainment throughout the evening which added to the enjoyable spirit of the night.
Karen Clavelot, Marilyn Knowles, Jo Beth Grimes, Pat Pinz, Linda Spaulding, Marcy Tierney, Gail Miller and Sue Merrill enjoyed the five-course dinner created by Executive Chef Shawn Thaden.
Each course of the dinner was paired with a complimentary wine which began with a baby beet and goat cheese salad followed by a seafood mélange, roasted duck, rack of lamb, and finished with Bananas Foster.
The dinner was professionally served by Juan Velazquez, Britnie Jones, and Norm Berg.
Also on hand for the evening were Cherie Wood, the Sun Lakes Food and Beverage Director and Scott Nelson.
The Food and Beverage Department did an outstanding job and everyone in attendance enjoyed the evening immensely.
It was an impressive evening of epicurean delights shared by a group of friends whose participation in the live auction increased the amount of money given to the Sun Lakes Charity fund which benefits many organizations in the San Gorgonio Pass.
