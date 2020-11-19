A few years ago, The Friendship Club packed the ballroom with The Limeliters, a 3-part harmony group that has been in the limelight, so to speak, since the late 1950s.
The individual singers may have changed over the years, but the smooth harmonies that made the group famous are still going strong.
The Sun Lakes audience fell in love with their folk music all over again, as baritone Gaylan Taylor, bass Andy Corwin, and tenor Don Marovich took to the stage. Without the heavy metal sound of loud, amplified electric instruments to drown them out, they played guitar, banjo, and mandolin, and sang their songs with clearly understood words.
The three men wore simple, pastel-colored shirts over black jeans.
Corwin, the bass, stood in the middle, and rakishly wore a black artist’s beret.
He picked his notes on the guitar lightly in support of the wild fingering of Marovich, the tenor, and the energetic strumming of Taylor, the baritone.
Marovich’s beautiful tenor soared throughout the room, eliciting enthusiastic hoots and hollers from the crowd. Taylor’s baritone and Corwin’s bass supported him with strong, solid voices.
They also sang the lead on many songs. The trio produced clear, resonant harmonies and the audience loved them.
They sang such crowd pleasers as “There’s a Meeting Here Tonight,” “John Henry,” and “City of New Orleans,” which were Greenwich Village folk songs.
Corwin, who did much of the talking, explained that the original Limeliters never really had a hit of its own.
They introduced many songs which had been written especially for them, but became hits for other artists, such as “Those Were the Days” for Paul McCartney, and “If I Had a Hammer” for Peter, Paul and Mary.
At one point in the show, the group divided the Sun Lakes audience into 3 groups, and led them in a harmonic pattern that capitalized on the crowd’s willingness to sing along.
Their patter was humble and funny, and it was easy to see that they were more than just band-mates.
“The Limeliters did finally have a hit that was sung at least a million times,” explained Corwin, “and was familiar all around the world!” He was referring to the theme song for Coca-Cola, with its catchy line, “Things go better with Coke,” and the audience sang along, proving his point.
Among the many familiar songs, the trio sang a comedic “Forty Year-Old Waltz,” which celebrated a mid-life crisis at different ages, and “Crazy Days,” which was an original song written by Taylor.
“The mission statement for The Limeliters has never changed,” explained Taylor. “It’s always been the same — to pass the music on.”
The program ended with the audience joining in on the patriotic “Power and the Glory,” “America,” “This Land is Your Land,” and “California,” earning the group a standing ovation from the appreciative crowd.
