LifeStream Blood Bank, provides blood to more than 80 Southern California hospitals in our area.
At the beginning of this year, it was announced that they are critically short of blood products, putting the welfare of our community at risk.
There are several reasons for this. First of all, there was a shortage of donors and blood drives during the holiday season.
According to their President and CEO, they have less than a one day supply of O positive and all negative blood types.
In addition, during the flu season, people who are ill cannot donate.
What makes this year of blood donations fall even lower is that the flu outbreak is worse than it has been in recent years.
What can you do to help?
Sun Lakes is hosting a blood drive to support Lifestream, on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Multipurpose Room.
If you are interested please call the reception desk at (951) 845-2191 and sign up for a time slot.
There are time slots every 15 minutes.
If you have never donated before, it’s easy – here is what you can expect:
There is a screening prior to the procedure where blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and iron levels are measured.
There is also a questionnaire to determine if the donor may have traveled to affected areas, especially overseas.
Most people pass with flying colors and move on to the donation table for a few relaxing minutes.
Afterward donors get to rest and have some juice and a treat while socializing with neighbors who have also donated.
The whole process takes less than one hour.
