For those who have not heard, the city of Banning has been working with a developer and has proposed a 600,000+ square foot warehouse directly north of us, at the Sun Lakes Main Gate.
Over one hundred residents and myself attended a Planning Commission meeting on Oct. 19 to oppose the planned warehouse. After four hours of speakers, we convinced the Planning Commission that there were too many unanswered questions and concerns. Among them are traffic and environmental impact. The proposal and process appear to be flawed on many levels.
The Planning Commission therefore voted 5-0 to continue the hearing at a later friday, november 5, 2021.
Effectively, the city staff and the developer must now go back to the drawing board, both literally and figuratively. We will have at least 60 days before we may see it back on the agenda of the Planning Commission. Simply stated, we won round one.
A group of concerned Pass residents has chosen to be proactive and has created the Pass Area Action Group. We are creating multiple committees to address specific areas.
Our goal is stop final approval of this monstrous warehouse project.
We understand that the property will eventually be developed, however, the proposal of hundreds of truck trips a day traversing Sun Lakes Blvd. and Highland Spring Ave. is unacceptable.
We are creating a website for all to follow. We currently have a Facebook group called Pass Area Action Group that has been created to help disseminate information to our community.
For more information, or to become involved, please contact Randy Robbins at randyLLump@yahoo.com or call (909) 499-3570.
Randy Robbins, Banning
