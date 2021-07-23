Let the Games Begin

Following the tradition and schedule of the International Summer Olympic-like games, Sun Lakes is sponsoring “Summer Games.”
From July 23 to August 6, various clubs are holding events in which Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals will be awarded to winners at a ceremony on August 7 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom at 2:00 p.m. The ceremony is open to everyone and will include entertainment and refreshments.
Two of the golf clubs have gotten a jump on the competition, holding their events a week earlier. On Wednesday, July 14, the Sun Lakes Men’s Golf Club held a closest to the pin event during their regular weekly game. The three players in each flight who were closest to the pin on hole number five will each receive a medal.
As a special treat, there was beer, soft drinks and snacks at the crossroads out on the course. It was a beautiful day, the turnout was great and twelve golfers will take home some hardware!
The Saturday morning Golf Group held a "Luck of the Die" Tournament at the Executive Golf Course on July 17 with an enthusiastic turnout.
Before the game started, each team member was designated a number from one to four. After all players hit from the tee, the team captain rolled a large felt die to determine whose drive to select. However, if numbers five or six were rolled, the team could choose the best tee shot themselves.
After the drive was selected, they played a "best ball" format until the ball was in the cup. There was a "circle hole" and two "closest to the pin" contests as well. Everyone loved the format and the first second and third place winning teams will pick up their medals next month.
