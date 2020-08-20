Lending a hand in the Apple Fire

Like a good neighbor, State Farm agent Valerie Menefee was there when the Apple Fire erupted on July 31.
Having just returned from a camping trip with her horses, she happened to have her trailer in front of the house and was cleaning it out when she noticed smoke up in the hills near Oak Glen.
As the day progressed, she began to realize that the fire was not under control and was in fact growing rapidly.
Finally at around 5 p.m. she reached out to her friends at “Far From Perfect Mustang Rescue” in Cherry Valley to see if they were in any danger, or needed help evacuating their horses.
They informed her that they were fine, and were actually being used as a staging area for animals being evacuated from other parts of Cherry Valley.
Menefee left her phone number with them and told them she was available to help if they needed her.
But rather than wait around, she called her next door neighbor Bea Mercado to drive up the hillside in the horse trailer with her to see if there was anywhere else she could assist. “The closer we got, the worse we realized the situation was”, she said. “A lot of people have animals up there, so we decided to drive through some of the neighborhoods to see if anyone needed help.”
The pair soon spotted a family struggling to load up their horses.
One was already in the trailer, but the other was spooked and would not get in.
Menefee loaded it up in her rig and transported it to the ranch where she boards her own horses.
Later that night she called Doug and Lynn Hammer, clients and friends who live on the Banning Bench.
Hammer and his brothers are former firefighters and have their own fire trucks and equipment. (They decorated them for the Christmas Light Parade that Menefee sponsored at Sun Lakes in 2018 and 2019.)
The Hammers assured her that they were fine, so Menefee called it a night and prepared to check with some of her other clients in the area the next morning.
When she called her friends, June and Ernest Siva the next day, she learned that they had been evacuated to Beaumont High School, but had to leave their dog and their horse behind.
Their home is in Mias Canyon, atop San Gorgonio Avenue, where there are a number of ranches.
Valerie called her friend Cameron Hawley, who owns the ranch where her horses are boarded, and the pair set out to rescue the animals.
Mias Canyon was barricaded, but the police let them through and within half an hour they had saved the dog, Remy and the horse, Annie.
As they were leaving the area, they noticed someone trying desperately to load a horse. “The horse just would not get into the trailer,” Menefee said. “They had been trying for two hours, so I told them to just get out immediately to save themselves, and that I would take the lead and walk the horse out on foot.”
They complied and once everyone was safe, Menefee and Hawley drove out.
Remy went to stay at the Menefee home, while Hawley brought Annie to stay on his ranch until the danger was past.
“I couldn’t let the animals be up there and possibly die without at least trying,” Menefee said.
This lady knows her way around horses and has been riding since the age of three.
“My grandfather had Welsh ponies. The family joke was that if I went missing, I was probably out on a horse somewhere,” she reminisced.
The same holds true today. When she isn’t working you can probably find her out on a trail somewhere or camping with one or more of her three horses up in Big Bear – a favorite spot.
Menefee had owned horses most of her life until she went to work as a State Farm Insurance agent.
For about 10 years she had no horse or trailer, but has recently acquired three and, as she puts it, is back in her “happy place.”
Not just your average Good Samaritan, she has extensive experience in search and rescue.
For many years she was a member of the East Valley Mounted Posse in Yucaipa where she performed crowd control, rescued animals from fires in the San Bernardino Mountains and searched for missing people; all on horseback.
She is currently looking into joining the Morongo Basin Search and Rescue.
Menefee’s Apple Fire story has a happy ending. “Remy and Annie went back to my clients house today!” she touted a few days later on her Facebook page: “They were all very happy to see each other! The fire burned very close to their home. Their longhorn steer was saved and so was their home. Remy got a good bath and brushing, and Annie the mare got to hang out with other horses for a couple of days. June and her dear sweet hubby Ernest are safe! All is right in the world today.” — Thanks to people like Valerie Menefee.
