Lawaetz/Sims Nuptials

Lillie Lawaetz and Dennis Sims were married February 14, 2022 at the South Clubhouse. Family and friends were present for the 12:15 nuptials officiated by Leon Fikse. Music and a reception were held for the newly married couple following the ceremony. Mr. and Mrs. Sims are Sun Lakes’ residents and are active in a number of clubs and activities in the community. Congratulations to Dennis and Lillie whose wedding made Valentine’s Day even more special.
The Banning Set Free Church on Wednesday afternoon, February 9, 2022 at the South Clubhouse. All of the profits from the sale of tickets and donations from the Stardust Dancers’ recent show on February 5, “Remembering the 50’s & 60’s”, were donated to assist with the Rehabilitation Progr…
Love was in the air when ICC held their Valentine’s dinner and dance in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom on February 10. Red was definitely the color of choice for the evening which has become synonymous with Valentine’s Day and communicates feelings of passion and desire.
The ballroom was rocking and rolling on Friday, February 4 as the sounds of “Queen Nation” filled the air. They are the West Coast’s leading Queen tribute band, selling out over 100 concerts each year and the Sun Lakes event was no exception.
Donnie Ray Evins returned to the MCH stage with a new show, “Motown Meets Soul,” the Friendship Club’s February presentation.
Hundreds of Pass Area Residents lined Highland Springs Avenue on Friday, Jan. 21 and again on Saturday, Jan. 29 to protest the Banning Pointe warehouse project proposed for the vacant land on Sun Lakes Blvd.
