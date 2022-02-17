Lawaetz/Sims Nuptials

Lillie Lawaetz and Dennis Sims were married February 14, 2022 at the South Clubhouse. Family and friends were present for the 12:15 nuptials officiated by Leon Fikse. Music and a reception were held for the newly married couple following the ceremony. Mr. and Mrs. Sims are Sun Lakes’ residents and are active in a number of clubs and activities in the community. Congratulations to Dennis and Lillie whose wedding made Valentine’s Day even more special.

