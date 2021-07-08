Laugh-a-minute show

An enthusiastic crowd of Sun Lakers filled the MCH ballroom to once again enjoy the relatable, hilarious comedy that Jason Love has often brought to our community. Joining Jason on our stage was Jim MacDonald and Carlos Oscar. All three comedians told clean, funny stories about their lives to which audience members certainly could relate. One of today’s hardest-working comedians, Jason Love has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central, America’s Got Talent, and Dry Bar Comedy. His funny stories and guitar bits have made him a favorite performer around the country.
Jason has performed at clubs from the Laugh Factory in Hollywood to Caroline’s on Broadway. He performs overseas for the troops and on the seas for cruise lines. His clips are played daily on Sirius XM, and he’s entertained us on several Zoom shows during the pandemic.
Jim McDonald has been a regular on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. He was a finalist at the Great American Comedy Festival in 2008. His one-liners and great punchlines had the audience cheering.
Carlos Oscar has been described as a lean, clean joke machine. From the moment he hit the stage his motor-mouthed style captivated his audience. His fast paced delivery and facial gestures had the crowd rolling in the aisles.
Carlos has performed on The Tonight Show, ABC's The View and made numerous appearances on Comedy Central. He was voted the number one act on the high seas winning the coveted “Princess Cruises Entertainer of the Year” award, the only comedian to ever win the award. Kudos to Elise Campbell and the Recreation Department for a wonderful show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.