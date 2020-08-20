This time of year always brings back fond memories of the time we spent each summer since 1987 house boating, waterskiing, exploring and fishing at Lake Powell.
Established in 1963, Lake Powell is a man-made reservoir on the Colorado River and is situated on the border between Utah and Arizona.
The lake was created by flooding Glen Canyon with its waters held back by the Glen Canyon Dam, a concrete arch-gravity dam located in northern Arizona, near the town of Page.
The largest part of the lake, along with Rainbow Bridge National Park, is located in Utah.
With 1,900 miles of shoreline, Lake Powell is a utopia for boating, waterskiing, fishing, hiking, camping and exploring.
Rainbow Bridge National Monument is one of the world’s largest natural stone bridges (290 feet high and 275 feet across) and is a sacred place to indigenous tribes in the area.
The sandstone walls and rock formations that line this canyon lake are spectacular and the colors change throughout the day with the movement of the sun.
In addition, there are 96 major canyons and many small secret canyons and waterways to explore depending upon the ever changing water level.
Lake Powell also has spectacular sunsets and this extraordinary place is without a doubt one of my favorite places to vacation, photograph, relax and enjoy the natural beauty of the American West.
