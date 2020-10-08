Lady Niners Club Championship winners

Winners in club championship tournament: Merle Nazareth, Florence Fanslau, Joanne Vetter, Kay Dunne, Joy Chung and Pam d’Arca.

 Courtesy photo

Even though the pandemic has challenged us all in many ways, the Lady Niners were able to play their 3-day golf tournament for the club championship on Sept. 10, 15, and 17.

Since the winners will not be announced at a luncheon, we are excited to present them in the news. The Lady Niners 2020 Club Champion is Kay Dunne with a score for the three nine-hole rounds of 136.

Her name will be etched on the permanent trophy that is in the main clubhouse trophy case.

Kay will be given the option to select script or a gift card as part of her winnings.

Flight A — Low Gross winner is Pam D’Arca

Low Net winner is Florence Fanslau

Flight B — Low Gross winner is Joy Chung

Low Net winner is Joanne Vetter

Flight C — Low Gross winner is Merle Nazareth

All flight winners have the option of script or a gift certificate as well.

Congratulations to all winners for a job well done though some hot days.

