Ladies golf plays away

The Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club chose to have their annual “away game” at Cimarron Golf Course in Cathedral City on Veterans Day.
The theme was appropriately,“Red, White and Blue” and the ladies decked out in style.
The unseasonably warm November weather brought temps into the 90’s, but the golfers enjoyed every minute of it.
Chair Karen Hoferer and her committee did a great job of organizing the two best net format game, the lunch which followed, and awarding of the prizes.
Thanks to Marilyn Knowles, Jeanie London and Jo Hollabaugh for their hard work.
There were winners in two flights.
First place in each were:
Soni Jackson, Kay Rawle, Dokcha Hong, Yolanda Salas in Flight one and Sharron Williams, Theresa Urquhardt, Diane Spence and Mitzi Taniguchi in Flight two.
