The Ladies Executive Golf Club held their Summer Games event on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The game was a pick your foursome scramble followed by a delicious brunch afterward.
Medals were awarded in each flight at the Aug. 7 ceremony.
A flight
Gross: Nancy Boyle, Carol Feng, Cristy Glinoga and Mitzi Taniguchi; First net: Patsy Green, Sally Jo Schwartz, Michele Walter and Diane Vecchione; Second net: Diane Spence, Lynn Domme, Bea Mercado and Jeannie London; Third net: Kay Rawle, Soni Jackson, Jean Dobson and Anne Delisi
B flight
Gross: Betty Ferber, Judy Dowd, Evon Montague and Georgeanne Shuey; First net: Joy Chung, Kay Dunne and Dokcha Hong; Second net: Anne Wood, Judy Jones, Candi Christopher and Kim Egan; Third net: Lorraine Davie, Leora Purcel and Karen Winder
C flight
Gross: Randy Eden, Dianne Copland, Suellen Jackson and Marilyn Knowles; First net: Genie Walls, Sharon Mills, Kristi Herring and Charlotte McCraken;Second net: Bette Jo Ford, Jackie Snyder, Beverly Kreider and Eileen Swope; Third net: Peggy Rumph, Carol Varieur, Karen Hill and Nancy Kadolph
On Aug. 5, the Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club held their Summer Games Olympic Ring Scramble Teams competed for their regular prize money and for the gold, silver, and bronze medals. Each member of the foursome was assigned the color of one of the Olympic rings.
At each tee box, there was a ring, indicating which player was to tee off.
If it was the black ring, everyone would tee off and choose the best drive. It was a lot of fun, followed by lunch in the South Clubhouse.
Thank you to JoAnn Nevins and Judi Dowd who chaired the event.
The winners were:
Gold: Cristy Glinoga, Sharron Williams, Georgeanne Shuey, Sue Merrill
Silver: Cathy Bullard, Pat Costantino, Jeanie London, Gail Miller
Bronze: Sherri Little, Patsy Green, Lorraine Davis, Marilyn Knowles
Commented